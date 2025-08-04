Tickets Now On Sale for 44, Off-Broadway's Satirical Barack Obama Musical

Tickets are now on sale for 44, the musical comedy about Barack Obama. The comedy will play the Daryl Roth Theatre for a limited eight-week engagement. Performances begin on October 14 with the official opening set for November 6.

44 is a satirical look at Obama’s rise and presidency, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. It is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books.

Casting will be announced soon for the show, which is written, composed and directed by former Obama campaign staffer Eli Bauman. The music director is Anthony “Brew” Brewster with choreography by Miss James Alsop.