Tickets Now on Sale for James Graham’s Punch on Broadway

Punch is coming to Broadway and now’s your chance to grab a seat. Tickets are now on sale for the new play by James Graham, directed by Adam Penford. It begins previews September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with opening night set for September 29.

The cast features Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six, Manhunt, A Complete Unknown) in his Broadway debut, joined by Camila Canó-Flaviá (Network, Patriots), Sam Robards (The 39 Steps, Absurd Person Singular) and Lucy Taylor (Betrayal). Additional casting will be announced.

Based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, Punch follows Jacob, a young man whose life is upended by a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. As he struggles to move forward, he finds an unexpected path to redemption through the parents of the boy he killed. The production will run simultaneously in London’s West End.

Punch is part of Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2025–26 season, which also includes the Broadway premiere of The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire, and two off-Broadway productions at New York City Center: Queens by Martyna Majok and The Monsters by Ngozi Anyanwu.