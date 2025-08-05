 Skip to main content
Sky's the Limit with Mamma Mia!'s Grant Reynolds, Episode 1: Back On Broadway... Clock It!

Sky's The Limit
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 5, 2025
Grant Reynolds

Infectious, deliriously feelgood melodies. Beachy, summery, Greek island vibes. Total romantic chaos. That’s right: the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway. Grant Reynolds plays Sky, fiancé to Amy Weaver's Sophie, and is your backstage guide to the show.

In the first episode,  Reynolds introduces himself, including how he fell in love with performing. He also shares a very celebratory first day at the Winter Garden Theatre and watches as dance captain Danny Lopez-Alicea demonstrates his fandom of the vlog. Reynolds also shows how he is making himself at home in his dressing room and more.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

