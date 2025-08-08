Maya Drake, Kennedy Caughell and Roz White to Lead Hell’s Kitchen National Tour

The North American tour of the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen has found its three leads. Maya Drake will play Ali, Kennedy Caughell will play Jersey, and Roz White will play Miss Liza Jane when the production launches with a three-week engagement at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, from October 10 through November 1. More than 30 additional cities will follow.

Drake makes her professional debut fresh out of high school, having trained at Children’s Musical Theater San Jose and appeared on Law & Order: SVU. Caughell’s Broadway credits include Paradise Square, Beautiful and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, with national tour turns as Carole King in Beautiful, Elphaba in Wicked and Elsa in Frozen. White, a Helen Hayes Award winner, has toured in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical and Dreamgirls.

Hell’s Kitchen follows Ali as she navigates her dynamic family, the neighborhood that shapes her and the transformative power of music. Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, the show is fueled by a score of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the stage.

The musical, from 17-time Grammy winner Keys, won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and continues to play at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre in New York City.