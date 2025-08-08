Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 4: Getting Ready

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre.

In episode four, Pauly sits down at her dressing-room mirror to take you through her entire process of getting show ready ("Cat eye is not really appropriate for the '20s," she admits, "but I don't care") as well as her post-performance reset. Pauly also divulges her "thing" regarding the proper sequence in which she dons her boots.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.