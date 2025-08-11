Bess Wohl’s Liberation Keeps Original Off-Broadway Cast for Broadway Run

The complete cast of Bess Wohl’s Liberation, will reprise their roles when the production moves to Broadway this fall. Directed by Whitney White, the limited 14-week engagement begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 8 ahead of an October 28 opening. The play enjoyed an extended off-Broadway run at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre earlier this year. The Broadway production is now on sale.

The plays stars Betsy Aidem, a Tony nominee for Prayer for the French Republic, as Margie; Susannah Flood, whose Broadway credits are Birthday Candles and The Cherry Orchard, as Lizzie; Audrey Corsa, whose screen credits include Poker Face and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as Dora; and Kayla Davion, who played the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, as Joanne.

They are joined by Kristolyn Lloyd, who performed in 1776 and Dear Evan Hansen, as Celeste; Irene Sofia Lucio, who starred in Slave Play on Broadway and in the West End, as Isidora; Charlie Thurston, who performed in New York Theatre Workshop's Here There Are Blueberries as Bill; and Adina Verson, whose television credits include Only Murders in the Building, as Susan.

Set in Ohio in 1970, the play follows Lizzie (Flood), who gathers a small group of women to talk. But talking quickly becomes a necessary and bracingly funny attempt to change their own lives and the world. Fifty years later, her daughter is shocked to find herself asking the very same questions her mother did and goes on a search through the past for answers.

“This cast is pure magic," said Wohl in a statement. "I am absolutely over the moon that audiences will get to experience their chemistry, their bravery and their sheer joy as they work together as an ensemble. This is acting at its finest—bold, hilarious and deeply felt. I’m so grateful to them for making my words sing and shine.”

“It is only this cast, this group of beloved New York performers and incredible actors who could debut this work on Broadway,” added White. “They connect to the play and each other in such an unforgettable way. Their chemistry is electric and you may not know them yet, but they are the stars of tomorrow. Come see them. This is a cast and generational story not to be missed.”

The production has also set its creative team. Set design is by David Zinn, costume design is by Qween Jean, lighting design is by Cha See, sound design is by Palmer Hefferan and hair and wig design is by Nikiya Mathis. Kelsey Rainwater is the intimacy director, Gigi Buffington is the vocal and dialect coach and Erin Gioia Albrecht is the production stage manager.