Complete Cast Set for The Sound of Music Tour, Starring Cayleigh Capaldi, Kevin Earley & Christiane Noll

The North American tour of The Sound of Music has completed casting. Directed by Jack O'Brien, the production will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5-6, and tour North America for multiple seasons, playing multi-week and week-long engagements.

As previously reported, the production will be led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend as Friedrich, Ava Davis as Louisa, Benjamin Stasiek as Kurt, Haddie Mac as Brigitta, Ruby Caramore as Marta, and Luciana VanDette as Gretl. Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli and Molly Glowacki will understudy the von Trapp children. The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkinson as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker as Sister Berthe, Meredith Lustig as Sister Sophia, Jennifer Malenke as Frau Schmidt, Mark Bradley Miller as Baron Elberfeld, Tess Primack as Sister Margaretta and Ruthie Sangster.

The creative team includes associate director Matt Lenz, choreographer Danny Mefford, music supervisor Andy Einhorn, set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, costume designer Jane Greenwood and lightning designer Natasha Katz.

The beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features the legendary songs “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1959 and was turned into an Oscar-winning film in 1965, one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.