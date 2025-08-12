Ainsley Melham Flies Back to Aladdin on Broadway

Make way! Ainsley Melham will return to Broadway's Aladdin in the title role from August 26 through November 30. Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut. Adi Roy, who originated Aladdin on the most recent North American tour prior to starring on Broadway for the past year, will play his final performance on August 24.

Melham most recently seen as Dwayne in BOOP! The Musical. In addition to Aladdin and in the original Australian production,Melham appeared in the Australian national tours of Wicked as Fiyero, Pippin as Pippin and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Prince Topher. His other credits include Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Merrily We Roll Along, The Normal Heart, Xanadu, Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan and Hi-5.

Disney's Aladdin, the musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.