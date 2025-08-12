 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sky's the Limit with Mamma Mia!'s Grant Reynolds, Episode 2: A New Broadway Run Begins

Sky's The Limit
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 12, 2025
Grant Reynolds

Infectious, deliriously feelgood melodies. Beachy, summery, Greek island vibes. Total romantic chaos. That’s right: the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway. Grant Reynolds plays Sky, fiancé to Amy Weaver's Sophie, and is your backstage guide to the show.

In the second episode, a new Broadway run begins, with Reynolds providing a glimpse of all the madness and good vibes around the first performances. There's a recount of an encounter with a real-life Real Housewife, a shout-out to his sixth-grade teacher and a special appearance by an alum of Mamma Mia! on Broadway.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Mamma Mia!

from $96.29

Star Files

Grant Reynolds

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden Sparked Broadway Revival of Art, Says Director Scott Ellis
  2. Burke Swanson Watched Stranger Things in the Dark, Now He’s Lighting Up Broadway
  3. Odds & Ends: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Join Cabaret in London and More
Back to Top