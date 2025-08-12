Sky's the Limit with Mamma Mia!'s Grant Reynolds, Episode 2: A New Broadway Run Begins

Infectious, deliriously feelgood melodies. Beachy, summery, Greek island vibes. Total romantic chaos. That’s right: the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway. Grant Reynolds plays Sky, fiancé to Amy Weaver's Sophie, and is your backstage guide to the show.

In the second episode, a new Broadway run begins, with Reynolds providing a glimpse of all the madness and good vibes around the first performances. There's a recount of an encounter with a real-life Real Housewife, a shout-out to his sixth-grade teacher and a special appearance by an alum of Mamma Mia! on Broadway.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.