Odds & Ends: Michael Crawford to Be Honored, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Rebrand and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Scott Bakula to Play The Baker's Wife's Husband

Scott Bakula has joined Ariana Debose in the off-Broadway production of the 1976 Stephen Schwartz musical The Baker’s Wife. He will play Aimable to DeBose's Geneviève in the musical’s first major New York showing, directed by Gordon Greenberg at Classic Stage Company. Best known from TV's Quantum Leap, Bakula played Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable in 1983 and earned a Tony nomination for his role in Romance/Romance in 1988.

R.I.P. Muumi, Pomeranian Star of Queen of Versailles

Muumi, the Broadway-bound teacup Pomeranian who shared the stage with Kristin Chenoweth in The Queen of Versailles in Boston, has passed away. Chenoweth confirmed the passing in a post on Instagram: “I’m truly heartbroken, such a good girl and she was perfect for our show." Muumi was trained by Lydia DesRosche, who also paid tribute to the Pomeranian on social media: “I will love you forever, little Muumi.” Muumi's "mother" Jenny Tsai said in a statement, "Everywhere we went, she brought smiles, laughter and pure joy to everyone she met ... [W]e hold close the memory of her vibrant spirit, her loving heart, and her beautiful smile."

Really Useful Group Rebrands as LW Entertainment

The name of the Really Useful Group has apparently outlived its usefulness. Effective this week, the production company set up by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1977, has rebranded as LW Entertainment, reflecting its expansion into new entertainment formats. Among the newly announced projects are a multi-book Phantom of the Opera deal with Penguin Random House, which will include Little Golden Books and a Christine-forward retelling of the story (called Our Strange Duet) by author Erin A. Craig for young adult readers. The company is also exploring a Phantom of the Opera anime, part of its “significant, global plans” for the franchise over the coming years across live theater, film, publishing, music and more.

Michael Crawford Will Be Honored by the Kennedy Center

In further Phantom news this week, Tony winner Michael Crawford is among those whose lifetime achievements will be honrored by the Kennedy Center later this year. Crawford originated the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, winning an Olivier and Tony for his performance. (Before that, he was basically the Tom Cruise of British television in the '70s.) Andrew Lloyd Webber called him "the most consummate theatrical performer I have ever worked with." Country music singer George Strait, the rock band KISS, disco diva Gloria Gaynor and movie star Sylvester Stallone will also be honored at the Honors Gala on December 7.

Katie Holmes Will Play Hedda Gabler in San Diego

Katie Holmes will star in the title role of Hedda Gabler at San Diego's Old Globe early next year. Barry Edelstein, with whom Holmes worked on the off-Broadway production of The Wanderers, will direct. Performanes will run from February 7 through March 8, 2026. Holmes was last seen on Broadway in Kenny Leon's Our Town as Mrs. Webb.