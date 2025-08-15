Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 5: I Hope I Get It

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre.

Pauly devotes episode five to audition stories, with Ryan McCartan, Linedy Genao, ensemble members Dariana Mullen and Alexis Hasbrouck, dresser Kimberly Lennox, Michael Maliakel, Eric Anderson, Austin Colby and Pauly herself sharing how they came to join the Gatsby party.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday.