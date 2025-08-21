Michael Urie on Joining the Riotous, Breakneck Fun of Oh, Mary!

Michael Urie recently joined the cast of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's demented Broadway comedy about First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln as an aspiring cabaret performer. Urie plays Mary’s Teacher alongside Jinkx Monsoon as Mary.

Urie recently spoke to The Broadway Show about the breakneck rehearsal period and the role itself. "I show up to help teach [Mary] acting. He's sort of hoping maybe she could learn how to be an actor instead of a cabaret star."

He hastened to add, "Well, I will say, it's all that and way funnier than my description. It's really funny. From the moment it starts, it's funny. And it moves at a breakneck pace, and it's so thrilling to play something that's this riotously funny, but also has this many twists, and turns and surprises."

Check out the video of the full interview below.

