 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Mamma Mia! How Can You Resist These Opening Night Photos?

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 15, 2025
Christine Sherrill and Amy Weaver
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway—catchy tunes, eye-searing spandex, towering platform boots and all—and celebrated its opening night on August 14.

The cast features Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Broadway.com vlogger Grant Reynolds as Sky.

On a balmy afternoon worthy of a Mediterranean island, Broadway.com headed over to the Winter Garden Theatre to see the stars, creative team and special guests hit the Aegean Sea-blue carpet. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver play the happy couple Sky and Sophie (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Meet the Dads: Jim Newman, Rob Marnell and Victor Wallace play Bill, Harry and Sam (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Donna with her Dynamos: Carly Sakolove (l) and Jalynn Steele (r) play Rosie and Tanya (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Mamma Mia!

from $96.29

Star Files

Rob Marnell

Jim Newman

Grant Reynolds

Carly Sakolove

Christine Sherrill

Jalynn Steele

Victor Wallace

Amy Weaver
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cats: The Jellicle Ball Is Coming to Broadway in Spring 2026
  2. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Exhausted and Exhilarated Rehearsing for Broadway's Waiting for Godot
  3. Broadway’s Mamma Mia! Star Amy Weaver on Finding Joy and Embracing Her Inner Mermaid
Back to Top