Mamma Mia! How Can You Resist These Opening Night Photos?

Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway—catchy tunes, eye-searing spandex, towering platform boots and all—and celebrated its opening night on August 14.

The cast features Christine Sherrill as Donna, Amy Weaver as Sophie, Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Broadway.com vlogger Grant Reynolds as Sky.

On a balmy afternoon worthy of a Mediterranean island, Broadway.com headed over to the Winter Garden Theatre to see the stars, creative team and special guests hit the Aegean Sea-blue carpet. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver play the happy couple Sky and Sophie (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Meet the Dads: Jim Newman, Rob Marnell and Victor Wallace play Bill, Harry and Sam (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)