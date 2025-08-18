 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Meet the Team Bringing the Impactful Punch to Broadway

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 18, 2025
David Shields as Jacob in the London production of "Punch"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Punch follows Jacob, a young man whose life is upended by a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. Adam Penford directs the play by James Graham, which begins previews September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night set for September 29.

"It's a true story," Will Harrison, who plays Jacob, told The Broadway Show. "Every scene is really pulled from real experiences ... A lot of the people who are in the story were involved in the creation of the story and were part of decisions that were made. And that feels really good—especially with it being such an intense story to tackle."

The Broadway Show spoke to more of the show's cast, including two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark, and creative team.

Check out the full video below.

Related Shows

Punch

from $101.72

Star Files

Camila Canó-Flaviá

Victoria Clark

Will Harrison

Sam Robards

Lucy Taylor
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Exhausted and Exhilarated Rehearsing for Broadway's Waiting for Godot
  2. Broadway’s Chicago Welcomes Back Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart
  3. Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway
Back to Top