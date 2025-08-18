Meet the Team Bringing the Impactful Punch to Broadway

Punch follows Jacob, a young man whose life is upended by a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. Adam Penford directs the play by James Graham, which begins previews September 9 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Opening night set for September 29.

"It's a true story," Will Harrison, who plays Jacob, told The Broadway Show. "Every scene is really pulled from real experiences ... A lot of the people who are in the story were involved in the creation of the story and were part of decisions that were made. And that feels really good—especially with it being such an intense story to tackle."

The Broadway Show spoke to more of the show's cast, including two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark, and creative team.

Check out the full video below.