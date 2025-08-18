Jasmine Amy Rogers, Autumn Best and Matt Manuel Join The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway

Jasmine Amy Rogers and more have joined the upcoming off-Broadway production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The show will play a limited 14-week engagement at New World Stages. Previews begin on November 7 ahead of a November 17 opening. Danny Mefford directs and choreographs.

Rogers, a recent Tony nominee for playing the titular role in BOOP!, will star as Olive Ostrovsky. Autumn Best, best known for Netflix’s Woman of the Hour and The CW’s 4400, will take on the part of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre and Matt Manuel, who appeared in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud and Motown: The Musical on tour, will play Mitch Mahoney.

They join the previously announced Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear and Kevin McHale as William Barfée.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a musical comedy about six anxious adolescents who face off in a regional spelling competition. It features a Tony Award-winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a Tony-nominated score by William Finn. The show was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is based on C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, an original play by The Farm.

The production's creative team includes costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Haley Parcher, scenic designer Teresa L. Williams and music supervisor Carmel Dean.