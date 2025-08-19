Broadway’s The Lion King Welcomes New Simba and Nala Cubs

Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway will welcome new performers in the roles of Young Simba and Young Nala. Caleb Beltran and Julius-Raymond Weems IV will play Young Simba, while McKenzie Sherie Lewis and Emma Origenes will play Young Nala, The begin performances on August 19.

Julius-Raymond appeared in Broadway’s MJ as Little Michael. The other three stars will be making their Broadway debuts. Emma played Young Anna in the national tour of Frozen.

They join Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Gavin Lee (Scar), Tshidi Manye (Rafiki), L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi) and Robb Sapp (Ed).

Based on the 1994 animated Disney film, The Lion King won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1998. The show features music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi as well as Tony-winning direction by Julie Taymor.