Matte Martinez Moonwalks Into Broadway's MJ Tonight

Matte Martinez takes over the title role in Broadway’s MJ, a musical about the King of Pop, on September 2 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Martinez made his Broadway debut with the show in October 2023 and served as the standby for MJ and Michael. He started his performing career at the age of 10, performing across the country as a member of Kidz Bop.

Martinez joins a cast that features Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Nick T. Daly as Jermaine Jackson, Zachary Downer as Marlon Jackson and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Emjay Roa sharing the role of Little Michael.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. The show features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage with direction and Tony-winning choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater, starring Benét Monteiro and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre, starring Roman Banks.