Nina White, Isabel Keating, Melody Butiu and More Join Kristin Chenoweth in The Queen of Versailles on Broadway

The Queen of Versailles, the Stephen Schwartz-scored musical starring Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham as real-life couple Jackie and David Siegel, has completed casting. The production will open on Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre, beginning previews October 8 with opening night set for November 10.

Reprising their roles from the 2024 world premiere production at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre are Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

Butiu was last on Broadway with Here Lies Love. Recently seen in BOOP!, DeRosa's Broadway credits also include Into the Woods, Hairspray and On the Town. Hildreth, seen in last season’s Encores! revival of Urinetown, also starred in the 2021 revival of Company. Keating received a Tony nomination for her performance in The Boy From Oz; her Broadway credits include Hairspray and Wicked. White originated the role of Teresa in Kimberly Akimbo.

The company will also include Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas and Jake Bentley Young.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. She and her husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, invite you to behold their most grandiose venture yet: a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But then Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.



Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles features a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Michael Arden (the Tony-winning director of Maybe Happy Ending and Parade). The show is a reunion for Chenoweth and Schwartz, who are coming together on Broadway for the first time since Wicked premiered in 2003.

The show will include scenic and video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA and Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting.