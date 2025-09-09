Based on a Hard-Hitting True Story, Punch Lands on Broadway Tonight

Punch, James Graham's play about the tragic consequences of a single punch—and what happens after—begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 9. Opening night is set for September 29.

The show stars Will Harrison as Jacob, two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark as Joan, Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy, Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

Based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, Punch centers on Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

After its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse and a run at the Young Vic, the Broadway production will run simultaneously with a West End staging this fall. Both are directed by Adam Penford.