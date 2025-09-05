 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway's Art is Not Really About the Art, Says Director Scott Ellis

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 5, 2025
Scott Ellis
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

At the center of Yasmina Reza's scathing comedy Art is a painting: an all-white canvas with diagonal lines of a slightly different shade of white. But the play is not really about the art—it's really about friendship, said Scott Ellis, who directs Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris in the Broadway revival. 

"How much can you forgive?" Ellis said to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for The Broadway Show. "If someone says, 'I hate something that you just did,' can you get past that? Does that fracture the friendship?" Also: "Is the friendship important enough to keep? Is it, 'I'm done?'"

Check out the interview here.

Related Shows

Art

from $90.87

Star Files

Bobby Cannavale

James Corden

Neil Patrick Harris

Articles Trending Now

  1. Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay to Star in Romy & Michele: The Musical Off-Broadway
  2. New Stars Set to Join Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway
  3. Mira Sorvino’s Advice to New Romy & Michele Stars: 'Build It Off a True Friendship'
Back to Top