Broadway's Art is Not Really About the Art, Says Director Scott Ellis

At the center of Yasmina Reza's scathing comedy Art is a painting: an all-white canvas with diagonal lines of a slightly different shade of white. But the play is not really about the art—it's really about friendship, said Scott Ellis, who directs Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris in the Broadway revival.

"How much can you forgive?" Ellis said to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for The Broadway Show. "If someone says, 'I hate something that you just did,' can you get past that? Does that fracture the friendship?" Also: "Is the friendship important enough to keep? Is it, 'I'm done?'"

Check out the interview here.