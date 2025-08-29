 Skip to main content
Christine Sherrill on the Joy and Responsibility of Leading Broadway’s Mamma Mia!

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 29, 2025
Christine Sherrill
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Broadway musical Mamma Mia! is bursting with infectious, feel-good tunes. But for Christine Sherrill, who plays Donna at the Winter Garden Theatre, the show is, first and foremost, a meaningful story about self-discovery. "I think it's really important to tell this story about finding your identity," she told Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show. That theme—helped along by the catchy score—is why the show resonates so widely, Sherrill believes. "Everyone is trying to figure out who they are their whole lifetime."

Sherrill talked to Fadal about the honor of stepping into a leading role, bringing Mamma Mia! to Broadway after its national tour and celebrating ABBA's music.

Watch the full interview below.

