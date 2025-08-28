 Skip to main content
McFly Files (Lucas' Version) with Back to the Future's Lucas Hallauer, Episode 2: Doing It For the Fans

McFly Files
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 28, 2025
Lucas Hallauer

Lucas Hallauer, who stars in the national tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, is taking fans behind the scenes in The McFly Files.

In episode two, Lucas goes behind the scenes of a (Bob Gale-themed) put-in rehearsal, shows off his collection of Polaroid photographs, shares the surreal experience of getting Back to the Future ads on his phone and fields a selection of fan requests. Plus, the cast is very excited about unboxing their Labubus.

Keep checking in over the next few months as Hallauer drops in with more dispatches from the road.

