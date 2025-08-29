Odds & Ends: Hear Aaron Tveit Sing from Chess, Rachel Zegler in Concert and More

Hear Aaron Tveit Perform "One Night in Bangkok" from Chess

The upcoming revival of Chess has released a snippet of star Aaron Tveit singing "One Night in Bangkok," the breakout hit from the original concept album and musical. Writen by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus with lyricist Tim Rice, the song topped charts in several countries, reaching No. 3 in the U.S. It was originally performed by Murray Head.

Rachel Zegler to Perform at London Palladium

Rachel Zegler will present a concert at the London Palladium, where she is playing Eva Perón—both onstage and on the theater's exterior balcony—in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Evita through September 6. Rachel Zegler Live at the London Palladium will feature a mix of musical theater classics and the star's personal favorites. Presumably, the stage and screen star will keep the October 5 concert, which has already sold out, indoors.

Stage Adaptation of North by Northwest Gets North American Premiere

A stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 spy thriller North by Northwest—which recently played in London—will have its North American premiere at San Diego's Old Globe next year. The tongue-in-cheek adaptation is by Emma Rice, who will also direct. The show, featuring six performers and a score of 1950s songs, will run from July 3 through August 2, 2026.

New York Road Runners to Hold First Ever Broadway Mile

The New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit behind the New York City Marathon, will present its first-ever Broadway Mile in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Part of the annual 5th Avenue Mile, the event will be exclusive to Broadway performers and theater professionals. It kicks off at 9.35AM on September 7. The race will encompass a 20-block stretch of Fifth Avenue. Special awards will be given for the fastest Broadway team, fastest Broadway miler (broken down by man, woman and nonbinary participants), most inspirational Broadway miler and top Broadway miler fundraiser. The event will be broadcast live on WABC-TV, streamed nationwide via ESPN+ and featured on iHeart radio.