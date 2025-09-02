Sean Allan Krill, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham & More Complete Chess Cast on Broadway

The Broadway revival of the musical Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, has completed casting. Directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarr, the show will begin at the Imperial Theatre on October 15 and open on November 16.

The cast will feature Hannah Cruz, who made her Broadway debut in Suffs, as Svetlana. Bradley Dean, whose Broadway credits include A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen and Company, will play Molokov. Sean Allan Krill, a Tony nominee for Jagged Little Pill, plays Walter while Bryce Pinkham, a Tony nominee for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, will play The Arbiter.

The ensemble includes Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

The musical, which is set around a Cold War-era chess tournament features music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (of the pop group ABBA), lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice and a new book by Danny Strong (from an original concept by Rice).

The design team will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers and video design by Peter Nigrini. Johanna McKeon will serve as associate director and Travis Waldschmidt will serve as associate choreographer.

In Chess, power and passion collide and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional and political—is at risk... and nobody’s rules are the same.