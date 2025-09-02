Heathers the Musical Set to Tour U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand

Heathers the Musical will launch a U.S. tour beginning in the spring of 2027. Before then, the show will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with the musical also set to tour the U.K. next summer. Full details and dates for the U.S. tour will be announced in the coming months.

The off-Broadway production of the show, starring Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes, is set to play New World Stages through January 25, 2026. Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers the Musical features music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. The production is directed by Andy Fickman.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers—three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather—her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D. turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody but it is murder being a somebody.