Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz Lead Ragtime Back to Broadway Tonight

Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime, starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz, begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 26. The official opening is set for October 16, with the production set to play a limited 14-week engagement through January 4, 2026. Lear deBessonet directs.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Henry, Levy and Uranowitz reprise their roles from the two-week gala presentation of Ragtime, directed by deBessonet, at New York City Center in fall 2024. Also reprising their roles: Lewis (Sarah), Colin Donnell (Father), Ben Levi Ross (Younger Brother), Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), John Clay III (Booker T. Washington) and Rodd Cyrus (Harry Houdini). They are joined by Anna Grace Barlow (Evelyn Nesbit), Nick Barrington (The Little Boy) and Tabitha Lawing (The Little Girl).

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, projections by 59 Productions and hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Music director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Flaherty.