Sky's the Limit with Mamma Mia!'s Grant Reynolds, Episode 5: Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (Your Fan Questions)

Sky's The Limit
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 2, 2025
Grant Reynolds

Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway and Grant Reynolds, who plays Sky, is your backstage guide to the show.

In the fifth episode, Grant speaks to some of the folks at the Winter Garden about their time in the Mamma Mia! family, their favorite numbers in the show and more. He also gets a tour of Amy Weaver's dressing room, shouts out some of his favorite theaters, catches up with Alexa Xioufaridou Moster—the Christine alternate for the upcoming tour of The Phantom of the Operaand fields some fan questions. 

Episodes premiere weekly. Catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

