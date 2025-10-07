Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road, Starring Laurie Metcalf, Begins Tonight

Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in "Little Bear Ridge Road" (Photo: Michael Brosilow)

Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road, starring two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, begins performances at Broadway's Booth Theatre on October 7. The show, directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, will play a limited 18-week run and officially open on October 30.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt (Metcalf) and her long-estranged nephew (Stock) find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel.

Metcalf and Stock are joined in the cast by John Drea and Meighan Gerachis. All four cast members are reprising their roles from the world premiere Steppenwolf production in Chicago.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the Broadway debut of playwright Hunter, whose work The Whale was adapted into the 2022 film of the same name, earning Brendan Fraser an Academy Award for his performance.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

