Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland & Sadie Dickerson Set to Join Just in Time on Broadway

Just in Time, the Bobby Darin musical starring Jonathan Groff as the chameleonic crooner, is set to welcome a new Sandra Dee and Connie Francis to the Circle in the Square Theatre. Sadie Dickerson will play Sandra Dee beginning September 16 while Sarah Hyland will play Connie Francis beginning October 8.

Erika Henningsen will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on September 14, and Gracie Lawrence will play her final performance as Connie Francis on October 5.

Dickerson is making her Broadway debut. She appeared in Vladimir at Manhattan Theatre Club. Best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on the ABC's Modern Family, Hyland made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. Most recently, she played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Daisy in The Great Gatsby.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 onstage actors and a live band performing Bobby Darin’s hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” Just in Time features a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis.