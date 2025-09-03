Broadway's Moulin Rouge! Star Wayne Brady to Make West End Debut in To Sir, With Love

Wayne Brady, who is currently appearing as the Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge! through November 9, has a busy fall. The actor will make his West End debut in two concert performances of a new musical adaptation of To Sir, With Love. The concerts, directed by Sheldon Epps, will take place at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on November 24.

Brady will play Rick Braithwaite, the role originated on film by Sidney Poitier, performing alongside the Scottish singer and actress Lulu, who starred in the original 1967 film and sang its title song, written by Mark London and Don Black.

A five-time Emmy winner best known for his improvisational comedy on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Brady's Broadway credits include Chicago, Kinky Boots and last season's revival of The Wiz.

The new musical of To Sir, With Love is described as an adaptation of E.R. Braithwaite’s 1959 autobiographical novel of the same name. The story of a Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot battling societal prejudices, it features music and lyrics by John Farrar and Kara DioGuardi.