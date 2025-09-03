Odds & Ends: Sherie Rene Scott Sets Dates for Queen of Versailles, Rocky Horror Documentary Trailer and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Sherie Rene Scott Sets Dates for Queen of Versailles

Sherie Rene Scott will perform the role of Jackie Siegel in The Queen of Versailles on November 25, December 3 (matinee and evening) and January 20, 2026, appearing in place of Kristin Chenoweth. At all other performances, Scott will serves as the standby. The Stephen Schwartz musical begins previews at the St. James Theatre on October 8 ahead of a November 1 opening night.

Ballet Adaptation of The Who's Quadrophenia Will Play New York

A dance adaptation of The Who's post-Tommy concept album Quadrophenia will make its New York stage debut in November. Directed by Rob Ashford and choreographed by Paul Roberts, the production is set to composer Rachel Fuller's orchestral reworking of Pete Townshend's score. The show will play New York City Center following a run at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and a U.K. tour. "The themes of young people growing up in difficult times are still so relevant," said Townshend. "It’s going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic.”

Hell's Kitchen Star Jessica Vosk Gets Engaged

Jessica Vosk has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Dave Godar. She made the announcement on Instagram on September 2 using the hashtag #hinge. Best known for her 2018-19 turn as Elphaba in Wicked, Vosk currently stars in the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen in the role of Jersey. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof.

Douglas Aibel to Step Down as Vineyard Theatre's Artistic Director

Douglas Aibel will step down as artistic director of Vineyard Theatre, a position he has held since 1985. During his four-decade tenure, Aibel helped shepherd landmark works including How I Learned to Drive, Three Tall Women, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Avenue Q, [title of show], The Scottsboro Boys and Indecent, championing the work of writers including Paula Vogel, Edward Albee, Colman Domingo and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Sarah Stern, who has served alongside Aibel as artistic director in 2011, will continue to lead the company. "He has been a mentor and superb dramaturg for playwrights, and his passion has fueled what has become one of the most important creative homes for artists in the country," Vogel said in a statement.

New Trailer Drops for Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror

A new trailer has been released for Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror. The documentary, directed by Linus O’Brien, son of Rocky Horror creator Richard O'Brien, traces the show's origins from a cramped upstairs theater at London's Royal Court to cultural juggernaut of the stage and screen. It features interviews with Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Lou Adler and O’Brien himself. It arrives in U.S. cinemas, including Angelika Film Center in New York, on September 26. Check out the trailer below.



