Roger Allam and Ian McKellen to Bring London Stage Hit Frank and Percy to the Big Screen

Three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam and Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning acting legend Ian McKellen will reunite in a film adaptation of their 2023 London stage hit Frank and Percy, according to Deadline. Directed by Sean Mathias with a screenplay by Martin Sherman, this upcoming big screen release will also star British stage and screen stars Stephen Fry, Jessica Gunning, Joanna Lumley, Sir Derek Jacobi and Dame Sian Phillips.



Frank and Percy, which centers on an unexpected relationship that blossoms between a widowed schoolteacher and an elder statesman, ran from September 4 through December 17, 2023 at The Other Palace. Mathias directed the stage production.



Mathias and Sherman previously paired up for the 1997 film adaptation of Sherman’s play Bent. Sherman also wrote the film Mrs. Henderson Presents. Mathias has notably directed McKellen on the big screen in 2024’s Hamlet and the documentary McKellen: Playing the Part.



Starting production this month, Frank and Percy will be produced by John Gore Studios and BK Studios, with John Gore, David Gilbert and Naomi George serving as producers. Executive Producers include Hilary Strong and Jamie Anderson for John Gore Studios, alongside Louis Santor and Karl Sydow.

