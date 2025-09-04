Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay to Star in Romy & Michele: The Musical Off-Broadway

Two former Glindas, Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay, will play Romy and Michele in the upcoming off-Broadway production of Romy & Michele: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1997 comedy Romy & Michele's High School Reunion that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino. The production, directed by Kristin Hanggi, will begin performances at Stage 42 on October 14 with opening night set for October 28.

Bundy, who will play Romy White, originated the Broadway roles of Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray and Elle Woods in the musical version of Legally Blonde, earning a Tony nomination for the latter. Her most recent Broadway was the comedy The Cottage. Lindsay is taking on the role of Michele Weinberger. She originated the role of Katherine Plumber in Newsies and starred in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Both starred as Glinda in Wicked​​​​​.

They are joined by Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Pascal Pastrana as Billy Christianson, Je'Shaun Jackson as Toby Walters, Lauren Ashley Zakrin as Christie Masters, Erica Dorfler as Kelly Possenger. Rounding out the ensemble are DeMarius Copes and Ninako Donville.

The musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay inspired by ’80s and ’90s pop with orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin.



For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally reinvent themselves.