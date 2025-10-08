Beetlejuice Lives Again on Broadway Tonight

Beetlejuice, the musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy about a green-haired poltergeist, is back on Broadway. The first national tour of the musical has returned to New York for a 13-week limited engagement at the Palace Theatre, with performances beginning on October 8.

The hilariously demented musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is—six feet under its uproarious surface—a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Justin Collette and Isabella Esler, who played the titular demon and Lydia on the national tour, reprise their roles on Broadway. Direction is by Alex Timbers, with a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Choreography is by Connor Gallagher, with music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski and projection design by Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

This will be the show's third chance at life on Broadway. Beetlejuice originally opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28, 2019, playing until the Broadway shutdown on March 11, 2020. It resumed performances at the Marquis Theatre beginning April 8, 2022 and concluded its run on January 8, 2023.

