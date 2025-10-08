The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Begins Its Reign on Broadway Tonight

The Queen of Versailles, the Stephen Schwartz-scored musical starring Kristin Chenoweth as the über-rich socialite and model Jackie Siegel, begins its run on Broadway on October 8. The official opening night at the St. James Theatre is set for November 10.

The musical—based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film of the same—is a reunion for Chenoweth and Schwartz, who are coming together on Broadway for the first time since Wicked premiered in 2003.

The new musical also stars F. Murray Abraham as billionaire David Siegel, Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. She and her husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, invite you to behold their most grandiose venture yet: a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But then Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.

Directed by Michael Arden, the show features a book by Lindsey Ferrentino and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

