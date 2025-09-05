Amanda Reid, Hell's Kitchen's Ali, Takes Fans Behind the Scenes With Her New Vlog

Amanda Reid is currently playing the lead role of Ali in the Alicia Keys coming-of-age musical Hell's Kitchen. Now she's taking fans behind the scenes of the show at the Shubert Theatre in a new Broadway.com vlog series.

Hell's Kitchen is Reid's Broadway debut—very full-circle since, as she told Broadway.com, she taught herself to sing with Alicia Keys songs. She is currently working toward a degree in musical theater at Shenandoah University.

Her six-episode vlog will launch on September 12, with episodes released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.