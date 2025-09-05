 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Amanda Reid, Hell's Kitchen's Ali, Takes Fans Behind the Scenes With Her New Vlog

Features
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 5, 2025
Amanda Reid in “Hell’s Kitchen”
(Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Amanda Reid is currently playing the lead role of Ali in the Alicia Keys coming-of-age musical Hell's KitchenNow she's taking fans behind the scenes of the show at the Shubert Theatre in a new Broadway.com vlog series.

Hell's Kitchen is Reid's Broadway debut—very full-circle since, as she told Broadway.com, she taught herself to sing with Alicia Keys songs. She is currently working toward a degree in musical theater at Shenandoah University.

Her six-episode vlog will launch on September 12, with episodes released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

 

 

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $53.16

Star Files

Amanda Reid

Articles Trending Now

  1. Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay to Star in Romy & Michele: The Musical Off-Broadway
  2. New Stars Set to Join Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway
  3. Mira Sorvino’s Advice to New Romy & Michele Stars: 'Build It Off a True Friendship'
Back to Top