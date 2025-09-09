 Skip to main content
Moulin Rouge! Sweethearts Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Are Married

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 9, 2025
Ericka Yang and Aaron Tveit at the 2022 Tony Awards
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Aaron Tveit and actress Ericka Yang, who announced their engagement in July 2024 and welcomed a baby girl in November 2024, are now married. The ceremony and reception took place on June 22 at The Milling Room on the Upper West Side, as revealed in a new feature for VogueTheir daughter and dog Miles were present for much of the celebration.

“We are so happy we made it happen," they told Vogue, "and also happy to be back to our quiet lives for the time being."

Tveit is in rehearsals for this season's revival of Chess. His Broadway credits include Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can and Sweeney Todd. He won a Tony Award for originating the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! Yang has been an ensemble member in the Broadway casts of Rock of Ages (later playing the role of Sherrie), American Psycho, Doctor Zhivago, Miss Saigon and Moulin Rouge! Tveit and Yang met on the latter show.

