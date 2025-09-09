 Skip to main content
Sky's the Limit with Mamma Mia!'s Grant Reynolds, Episode 6: Clocking It One Last Time

Sky's The Limit
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 9, 2025
Grant Reynolds

Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway and Grant Reynolds, who plays Sky, has been your backstage guide to the show.

In the sixth and final episode, Grant shares his pre-show prep, speaks to more folks at the Winter Garden about their time in the Mamma Mia! family—including Donna Sheridan herself, Christine Sherrill—and checks out Serendipity 3's Mamma Mia!-themed menu items. He also provides a glimpse of the goings-on on stage immediately before curtain-up, a pirouetting Amy Weaver and all.

Catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

