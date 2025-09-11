Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Completes Casting for North American Tour's Second Year

The North American tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has completed casting for its second year. The show is currently playing at the National Theatre in Washington, DC through September 7 before continuing to Providence, RI where it begins performances September 19 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Nick Dillenburg joins the cast as Harry Potter alongside Adam Grant Morrison as his son Albus Potter, with Trish Lindstrom continuing as Ginny Potter. Matt Harrington returns to play Ron Weasley with Rachel Leslie (September 19 through January 11, 2026) and Ebony Blake (beginning January 24, 2026) as Hermione Granger; Naiya Vanessa McCalla also returns as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. New to the cast playing Draco Malfoy will be Ryan Hallahan with David Fine as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Julia Nightingale will continue to play Delphi Diggory.



They are joined by Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Josh Bates, Markcus Blair, Danny Bó, Riley Bocchicchio, Ashley Bufkin, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Simon Gagnon, Abbi Hawk, Nathan Hosner, Danielle Lee James, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Chanté Odom, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Will Rhem Jr., Ayla Stackhouse, Elise Southwick, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr. and Larry Yando playing a variety of characters.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Thorne directed by Tiffany. It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and recently became the third longest-running Broadway play of all time. The Broadway production itself will be welcoming new cast members in November, including Harry Potter film star Tom Felton.

The national tour launched in September 2024.