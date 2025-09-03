 Skip to main content
New Stars Set to Join Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 3, 2025
John Skelley in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has conjured up several new cast members—including a new Harry Potter, Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy—who will begin performaces at Broadway's Lyric Theatre on November 11. As previously reported, Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, is also set to reprise his role on stage from November 11 through May 10, 2026. 

Joining the Broadway production direct from the North American tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter and Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy. Skelley is a member of the original Broadway company; he originated the role of Harry Potter in the San Francisco production of the play.

Sarah Killough, Daniel Fredrick, Rachel Christopher and Kristen Martin will continue in the roles of Ginny Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Delphi Diggory, respectively. Current company member Janae Hammond will now play Rose Granger-Weasley.
 
The company will also welcome Darby Breedlove, Dani Goldberg, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kiaya Scott and Maren Searle. Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Thorne directed by Tiffany. It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and recently became the third longest-running Broadway play of all time.

