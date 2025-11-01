 Skip to main content
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Begins on Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • Nov 1, 2025
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)"
(Photo: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), a feelgood musical rom-com begins performances at the Longacre Theatre on November 1. The musical is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The official opening is set for November 20. 

Starring in the musical are Sam Tutty  as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin. They are reprising the roles  from the show’s North American premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts this summer. Tutty is making his Broadway debut after winning an Olivier Award for starring in the West End's Dear Evan Hansen, and Pitts is best known for playing Ann Darrow in Broadway's King Kong.

In Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dougal is an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Robin is the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets and second chances.

The musical had its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre in London in November 2023 and then transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre in 2024.

