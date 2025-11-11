Revelio! Tom Felton and More Join Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Tonight

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes a new class of cast members to Broadway's Lyric Theatre on November 11—including Tom Felton, reprising his role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films on stage. Joining the Broadway production from the North American tour are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter and Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy. Skelley is a member of the original Broadway company and originated the role of Harry Potter in the San Francisco production.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. It is the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and recently became the third longest-running Broadway play of all time.

When Harry Potter’s headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on a Broadway stage.

