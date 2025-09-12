Odds & Ends: Death Becomes Her Album Signing Event, Dick Van Dyke's 100th and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Death Becomes Her to Hold Album Signing Event

The stars of Death Becomes Her—Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Michelle Williams, Taurean Everett and Josh Lamon—along with songwriters Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, will sign copies of the the cast album at the Museum of Broadway at 3pm on September 18. Admission requires an onsite purchase of the CD or album.

Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration Coming to Cinemas

A feature-length film tribute to legendary nonagenarian (soon-to-be centenarian) Dick Van Dyke—the effervescent actor, comedian, singer and dancer—is coming to theaters on December 13 and 14. The movie features clips from The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more, with the man himself taking viewers through his extraordinary career. Mary Tyler Moore, Carl Reiner, Chita Rivera, Betty White and more share their stories.

Global Creatures Takes on Boy Swallows Universe

Global Creatures—the Sydney-based live entertainment company behind Moulin Rouge! The Musical and King Kong—has secured the rights to produce the stage adaptation of the beloved YA novel Boy Swallows Universe. A literary phenomenon in Australia, praised for its Dickensian scope and genre-hopping style, the book has already spawned an Australian stage production and a Netflix limited series.

Self Esteem (a.k.a. Rebecca Lucy Taylor) Will Make West End Debut in Teeth 'n' Smiles

The indie/alternative singer-songwriter Self Esteem (a.k.a. Rebecca Lucy Taylor) will play Maggie, a Janis Joplinesque rock star, in a West End revival of Teeth ’n’ Smiles by David Hare. (Think Stereophonic with the misery turned up to 11.) "I love to challenge myself in new forms and I can’t wait to slap you round the face with Maggie," she said. Taylor made her theatrical debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2023. The play, directed by Daniel Raggett, begins performances at Duke of York's Theatre in March 2026. Helen Mirren played Maggie in the 1975 production of the play.