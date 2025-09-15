Jean Smart, Cristin Milioti, Alan Cumming and More Win 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Emmy Awards took place on September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze, with a number of actors familiar to Broadway audiences picking up awards.

Jean Smart, who starred in the solo Broadway play Call Me Izzy over the summer, won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Hacks, beating out Uzo Aduba (The Residence) as well as Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) in her category. It is Smart's seventh Emmy win.

For her performance in The Penguin, Tony Award nominee Cristin Milioti (Once) won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie. For his work on The Traitors, Alan Cumming won his fifth Emmy, for Oustanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program.

Elsewhere, the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy went to Jeff Hiller (a Broadway vet for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) for Somebody Somewhere and two-time Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston won for Outstanding Comedy Guest Actor for his work in The Studio. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—which will vacate its former Broadway theater venue, The Ed Sullivan Theater, in May 2026—won for Outstanding Variety Series.

Check out the full list of winners here.