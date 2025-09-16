Original Cast Recording of Gavin Creel's Walk on Through Will Be Released This Month

The original cast recording of Gavin Creel’s last major performance will be on September 30. Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will be available on all digital streaming platforms under the title Walk on Through: Live at MCC.

Creel performed the show at MCC Theater from November 2023 through January 2024. He wrote the book, lyrics and music in his theatrical songwriting debut. The show is about discovering the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It examines reflections on identity and self through the prism of the museum’s collection and was originally commissioned by the Met’s Live Arts Department and performed at the museum in 2021.

Sara Bareilles, a close friend of Creel's, served as executive producer on the album. “This show was Gavin’s love letter to curiosity, creativity and connection,” she said in a statement. “It’s impossible to hear these songs without feeling his spirit—generous, inquisitive and full of joy.”

The full track listing is available on walkonthrough.com, along with information about the museum artworks that inspired Creel’s songs. The recording features Creel with Sasha Allen, Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, Corey Rawls, Ryan Vasquez and Scott Wasserman. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Benson, Peters, Rawls and Wasserman with electronic music design by Wasserman and production sound design by Alex Neumann. It was produced by Benson and Peters, mixed by Meg Toohey and mastered by Fred Kevorkian with additional production by Wasserman.

Creel made his Broadway debut with a Tony-nominated performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie, followed up with a Tony-nominated performance in Hair. He won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Hello, Dolly! and an Olivier Award for The Book of Mormon. He died on September 30, 2024, at the age of 48.