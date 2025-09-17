Oedipus on Broadway, Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Completes Casting

The Olivier Award-winning Oedipus, created and directed by Robert Icke after Sophocles, has found its Broadway cast. The production will begin performances at Studio 54 on October 30 and officially open on November 13.

Olivier winners Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, who are reprising their roles from the West End, will be joined by Samuel Brewer as Teiresias, Bhasker Patel as Corin, Jordan Scowen as Eteocles and James Wilbraham as Polyneices. The ensemble will feature Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler and Oliver Rowland-Jones.

Set on election night, Icke’s Oedipus reimagines the classic tragedy as a modern political thriller in which the secrets of the past burst into the present.

The creative team features scenic designer Hildegard Bechtler, costume designer Wojciech Dziedzic, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Tom Gibbons and video designer Tal Yarden.

Originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, this Oedipus was first seen at the Edinburgh International Festival before its English-language staging in London. It will play a limited 14-week engagement on Broadway.