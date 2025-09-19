The Queen of Versailles Announces Broadway Cast Recording; Hear Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Caviar Dreams'

The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth as socialite and model Jackie Siegel, will release an original Broadway cast recording, with the date still to come. The first single “Caviar Dreams,” performed by Chenoweth and the cast, is now available on all digital platforms.

The new musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, begins its run at Broadway's St. James Theatre on October 8, with the official opening night on November 10. Directed by Michael Arden, the show features a book by Lindsey Ferrentino and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

In addition to Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles stars F. Murray Abraham as billionaire David Siegel, Melody Butiu as Sofia, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.