Liam Tamne to Play Alexander McQueen as House of McQueen Extends Off-Broadway

Liam Tamne is taking over as designer Lee Alexander McQueen in House of McQueen off-Broadway. He begins performances on October 2, replacing Bridgerton star Luke Newton in the role. The show, written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, is extending its run through November 2 at The Mansion in Hudson Yards.

“I’m really looking forward to stepping into the mind and creative essence of Lee McQueen, while also exploring the story of his life and the poignant subjects it touches on,” said Tamne in a statement. “It’s thrilling to be part of a project that has received such a positive response and I’m excited to join the incredible cast and crew to carry forward the momentum they’ve built.”

Tamne’s London stage credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt, Wuthering Heights, which transferred to St. Ann’s Warehouse and was his New York stage debut in 2022. He recently appeared in The Baker’s Wife in London and the new musical Alfred Hitchcock Presents at Theatre Royal Bath.

House of McQueen traces McQueen’s journey from his early days to building one of the most important fashion houses in the world, delving into McQueen’s intimate relationships with the people who shaped his life, from mentor Isabella Blow to his family.

Tamne joins a cast that includes Emily Skinner as McQueen’s mother as well as Catherine LeFrere, Cody Braverman, Tim Creavin, Fady Demian, Matthew Eby, Joe Joseph, Denis Lambert, Margaret Odete, Spencer Petro, Jonina Thorsteinsdottir, Sam Dash, James Evans, Krystal Riggs, Jackie Sanders and Chris Thorn.