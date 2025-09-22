Pirates! The Penzance Musical Cast Recording Sets Release Date

Pirates! The Penzance Musical has set release dates for its original Broadway cast recording. The recording will be available on streaming and digital formats on October 17 and on CD on November 14 through Center Stage Records.

The recording features the songs of Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert's 1879 comic opera reinterpreted as a jazzy, New Orleans-style score with the atmosphere of the French Quarter, along with the voices of stars Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). Orchestrations were by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, with arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joubert, dance arrangements by John O’Neill and music direction by Joubert. The album was produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter.

Directed by Scott Ellis with choreography by Warren Carlyle, Pirates! had a limited engagement at the Todd Haimes Theatre from April 24 through July 27.