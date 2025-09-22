 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Pirates! The Penzance Musical Cast Recording Sets Release Date

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 22, 2025
Nicholas Barasch, Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical has set release dates for its original Broadway cast recording. The recording will be available on streaming and digital formats on October 17 and on CD on November 14 through Center Stage Records.

The recording features the songs of Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert's 1879 comic opera reinterpreted as a jazzy, New Orleans-style score with the atmosphere of the French Quarter, along with the voices of stars Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). Orchestrations were by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, with arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joubert, dance arrangements by John O’Neill and music direction by Joubert. The album was produced by 12-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter. 

Directed by Scott Ellis with choreography by Warren Carlyle, Pirates! had a limited engagement at the Todd Haimes Theatre from April 24 through July 27.

Star Files

Nicholas Barasch

Preston Truman Boyd

Ramin Karimloo

Jinkx Monsoon

David Hyde Pierce

Samantha Williams
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Fall Preview 2025: The Complete Guide to 14 New Offerings
  2. Bob The Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  3. The Queen of Versailles Announces Broadway Cast Recording; Hear Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Caviar Dreams'
Back to Top