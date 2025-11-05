Darren Criss Boots Up Again in Maybe Happy Ending Tonight

Tony winner Darren Criss returns to Maybe Happy Ending as the plant-loving robot Oliver on November 5. He is back at the Belasco Theatre following a nine-week break, joining his original co-star Helen J Shen as Claire.

Criss won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance in the show, for which he drew on his knowledge of Kabuki, commedia dell’arte and the animation of the Disney Renaissance. He rose to fame on the musical Fox series Glee and has previously starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo.

With music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending opened at the Belasco Theatre on November 12, 2024. Michael Arden directs the Broadway production of the show, which premiered, in its Korean-language version, in Seoul in 2016. Maybe Happy Ending also features original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

Maybe Happy Ending is the winner of six 2025 Tony Awards, also winning for Best Direction of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The musical will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the fall of 2026. A new production of the Korean-language version of the musical has opened in Seoul.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

